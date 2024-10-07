Non-league round-up: Rossington Main win again as Doncaster City appoint ex-Leeds United man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caretaker Greg Young enhanced his chances of landing the Rossington Main top job as they beat Tadcaster 2-0 at the weekend.

The win at Oxford Street, achieved thanks to an own goal and a late strike from Ash Worsfold, was a third success in five at the helm for Young with Main tenth in the NCEL Premier standings. They travel to Thackley this coming weekend.

In Division One, Club Thorne Colliery posted a battling point at home to league leaders Horbury in a goalless draw. As for Armthorpe Welfare, it was a day to forget as they were humbled 4-1 at home by Maltby Main; Mahamadou Ceesay briefly bringing scores level just before half-time before the visitors ran away with it second half.

Both Colliery and Welfare are hovering just above the drop zone but have winnable home games next weekend against Louth and Selby respectively.

Rossington Main's caretaker Greg Young delights at their latest win. Pic: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics.

Meanwhile, in the Central Midlands Doncaster City have named their new manager.

Jason Blunt, a former Doncaster Rovers player who made a handful of Premier League appearances for Leeds United, has been appointed to the role with Nick Buxton his assistant. City, who weren't in action last weekend, face Blidworth Welfare this coming weekend in Blunt's first game at the helm.

A few local teams took a week off league action as the Buckingham Insurance League Cup took centre stage. Harworth Colliery made the short trip up the A1 to take on Yorkshire Main, returning home with a 3-0 win to their credit after goals from Callum Edwards, Adam Morrison and Marley Alder.

In the Doncaster FA John Preen Memorial Trophy, AFC Bentley beat Denaby Main Reserves 3-1 thanks to strikes from Shaun Carrington, Tobias Burke and Mark Baggaley.