Non-league round-up: Rossington Main secure play-off spot in debut Premier Division season

Rossington Main are heading for the play-offs (Pic: Russ Sheppard).

Ben Hunter’s side won 1-0 at champions Emley last Tuesday courtesy of Greg Young’s header to seal a top five finish in their first season at Premier Division level.

Main’s 0-0 draw with Tadcaster on Saturday means they will definitely finish fourth and will be away from home in the semi-final with their opponents to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They round off the regular season on Saturday at home to Pickering.

Rossington won promotion via the Division One play-offs last season.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare completed their safety mission with five games to spare – despite being rock-bottom in October. They hammered Swallownest 4-1.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City weren't in action so rivals Dearne and District opened up a 13-point gap at the top of the Premier North after a 2-0 win over SJR Worksop. However, City do have the benefit of four games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth Colliery won their sixth consecutive match, winning 4-2 at neighbours Rossington Main Reserves. The home side took a two-goal lead through Ronin Herrington and Ben Clark. Harworth pulled one back through Alex Gibbins just before the interval and stepped up a gear in the second half, Adam Morrison bringing the scores level just before the hour. But further goals from Will Gomes and Cory Goodwin wrapped up another three points.

With their pitch having been unplayable since October, AFC Bentley moved their home game with AFC Phoenix to Armthorpe Sports Pavilion. The move did them no harm as they came out on top 3-2: Zack King, Josh Bowkett and Theo Mowatt with the goals.