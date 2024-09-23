Non-league round-up: Deja vu for Rossington Main as caretaker Young inspires another big win

Rossington Main sealed another big win on Saturday. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Greg Young's spell in interim charge of Rossington Main yielded another 4-1 home win at the weekend.

Main, who recently saw Ben Hunter depart the club, placed Young in caretaker charge and he guided the side to another convincing win at Oxford Street, this time against Pickering Town.

Cameron Hough opened the scoring before a Manasse Kianga strike made it 2-0 at the break. Ross Hannah added a third just after the interval before Kianga's second killed the game as a contest. The only blot on Main's copybook came when Pickering's Ben Silburn notched a scant consolation. The result moved Main up to sixth in the NCEL Premier Division ahead of a midweek tussle away at Hallam.

In Division One, Club Thorne narrowly lost 1-0 away at Dronfield with Thomas Gladwin's first half effort the difference between the two sides. Thorne are back at home on Saturday against Glasshoughton Welfare.

As for Armthorpe Welfare, it's been a hectic week for them. The club announced on Friday evening that manager Greg Beswick and assistant Josh Schofield had left the club after only arriving in June. In a statement the club said they "will make an announcement on a new manager in due course."

At the weekend the team travelled to Ashton Town for an FA Vase second round qualifier, narrowly losing 1-0.

In the Central Midlands Premier North, Doncaster City won 4-2 against Elite FC to stay second in the table. Elsewhere, AFC Bentley inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Staveley Reserves.

A crowd just short of 200 saw Harworth Colliery beat Rossington Main Reserves 4-0 at Scrooby Road and Hatfield Town thrashed Yorkshire Main 6-0.