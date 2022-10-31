Non-league round-up: Armthorpe Welfare eyeing top ten spot after latest victory

Kane Reece saw an early penalty saved and Lee Morris’s side spurned several chances in front of goal.

But their persistence paid off when Plater found space and coolly slotted home the winning goal in the 85th minute.

The 1-0 victory made it four wins from four matches in NCEL Division One in October and moved Welfare up to 12th place in the table – with a chance to move into the top 10 on Wednesday night.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's win at Athersley Recreation. Photo: Steve Pennock

Without leading goalscorer Jamie Austin, Jack Wilson played up front for much of the game whilst both Reece andPlater returned to the side after being cup-tied for the FA Vase defeat at Horden CW.

Wilson was sent clear in the sixth minute and he was sent tumbling by goalkeeper Ellis Pickard with the referee immediately pointing to the penalty spot.

However, Pickard made amends by keeping out Reece’s spot kick.

The home side rarely troubled Joe Bacon in the Armthorpe goal, while the visitors looked set to rue their missed chances.

With time running out Welfare finally made the breakthrough when Plater found space and picked his spot.

Armthorpe are in action at home to Swallownest on Wednesday night and travel to Retford FC on Saturday.

Rossington Main moved up to third in the table following their 2-1 victory at Dronfield Town.

Adam Baskerville put Ben Hunter’s side in front after 15 minutes and Ross Hannah doubled their lead shortly after the restart from the penalty spot.

Connor Chapell halved the deficit with a penalty for the hosts but Rossington held firm to halt their three game win-less sequence in the league.

Main host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday.

*Harworth Colliery advanced to the second round of the Sheffield Senior Cup with a 2-1 win over Hall Green United courtesy of goals from Corey Goodwin and Bayley Lowe.