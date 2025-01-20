Non-league: Rossington win four on the spin as Club Thorne end two-month wait

Rossington Main celebrate one of their goals in the win over Parkgate. Pic: Jack Ciullo

A look at the latest results for our local non-league sides.

Rossington Main made it four straight league wins with a 2-1 success away at Parkgate.

Harry Middleton and Brad Grayson strikes sandwiched a Liam Tomlinson equaliser. Main are now up to ninth and on the coat-tails of the play-off places in the NCEL Premier.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare had to make do with a point in their 1-1 draw at home to Glasshoughton Welfare. Ryan Ellison opened the scoring but Liam Flanagan rescued a draw for the visitors.

Club Thorne Colliery secured their first victory in more than two months as they finally played back at home, winning 2-1 against Yorkshire Amateur. They fell behind just after half-time to a Mo Cessay penalty but Dominic Mellor and Adam Baskerville turned the game on its head as Colliery moved up to 14th, ahead of Armthorpe on goal difference.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City had no game at the weekend and that allowed leaders Dinnington to increase their lead at the top of the Premier North table with a 3-0 win at AFC Phoenix.

City are now seven points behind but do have two games in hand. They are at home to Blidworth Welfare this coming weekend.

Elsewhere, it was third v fourth at Hatfield Town, with visitors Elite FC surrendering a two-goal lead as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Archie Micklethwaite gave Elite a 19th minute lead, Jacob Swales making it two with an hour played. Almost predictably it was Callum Stockton to the rescue, the prolific striker scoring on 63 and 70 minutes to ensure a point apiece, leaving things at the top unaltered, the match ending on a sour note with three red cards shown late on.

Yorkshire Main were thrashed 6-1 at home by Staveley Reserves; Raul Ciaboata with Main's solitary strike.

It finished 3-2 at Rossington as the home side went down to visitors Blidworth Welfare. Liam Carver, with a penalty, Archie Ward and Ben Copestake were Blidworth’s matchwinners; Jack Ogley and George Noble scoring for Rossington.