Non-league: Rossington Main's 10-goal thriller as Doncaster City move a step closer to promotion

Rossington Main brought the curtain down on their season last weekend.

A look at the latest results involving Doncaster’s non-league sides.

Rossington Main were involved in a ten-goal thriller as they brought the curtain down on their NCEL Premier Division campaign.

Main lost 6-4 at home to champions Silsden with six goals coming in a manic first half that ended 3-3. The visitors' class told in the end but Main won plaudits for their showing, with goals from Dylan Mantle, Oliver Nowak, Ross Hannah and Brandon Murillo. Greg Young's side end the season in 13th place, just four points off a top-half finish.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare had a day to forget as they were hammered 5-0 at home by Wombell Town. They conclude the campaign away at Worsbrough Bridge on Saturday. As for Club Thorne, they beat South Leeds 1-0 thanks to Louis Seddons' strike.

They'll be hoping to end a rollercoaster season on a high by finishing in the top half. After a midweek trip to Athersley Rec they host Swallownest on the final day.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City received a huge boost to their title hopes as closest rivals Dinnington suffered a shock 4-3 loss at Kiveton MW. Friday night had seen City almost suffer a potentially fatal defeat to Harworth Colliery. Down to ten men, City were 2-0 down midway through the second half. But a superb comeback with late, late goals from Ben Gelder and Jack McKay ensured an unlikely point. That, combined with Dinnington's loss, means City remain three points clear with a far superior goal difference.

A home win over Ollerton this Saturday will effectively clinch the title and promotion for the ambitious outfit.

Elsewhere, Elite drew 2-2 with Blidworth whilst AFC Bentley won for the first time in seven matches, defeating neighbours Hatfield Town 3-1.