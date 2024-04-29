Non-league: Rossington Main proud in defeat despite spot-kick heartbreak

Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter

They were edged out 4-2 on penalties by Garforth Town after it was locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Despite defeat it has been a season to remember for Main. Prior to the game their chairman Daniel Linstrum spoke warm words about the progress made: "We couldn't be prouder of our team's achievement in reaching this stage. To secure our third consecutive play-off appearance following promotion last year is truly remarkable. We must take pride in the tremendous progress we've made this season."

In the Central Midlands Alliance, Doncaster City's hopes of the Premier North title are almost over.

Dearne and District need just a point from their last game of the season, away at AFC Bentley this coming Saturday, to clinch the league title. They lead second-placed Doncaster City by nine points and have a better goal difference, although City have three games in hand.

The two sides had identical results on Saturday: Dearne won 3-0 at SJR Worksop whilst Doncaster’s win came at the expense of Yorkshire Main. Harry Clapham netted and Rob Guilfoyle scored a brace to keep up the pressure on the leaders.

Elsewhere, AFC Bentley stay sixth after they were convincing 4-1 winners away at Woodhouse Colts. Brad Foster scored two, Josh Bowkett fired home and Jack Varley also got in on the act.