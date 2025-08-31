Non-league: Rossington Main exit FA Cup in front of huge crowd

Rossington Main's FA Cup journey came to an end as FC United of Manchester cruised to a 4-0 win in Saturday's FA Cup first round qualifier.

A mammoth crowd of 1,456 were in attendance at the Kalkut’s Community Stadium. Sadly for the hosts there was to be no upset, with the visitors running out comfortable winners. Former Premier League players Andre Wisdom and Adam Le Fondre were part of a strong line-up for FC United. And it would be Le Fondre who opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark.

Main's hopes of a comeback took a big blow when Jordan Buckley notched right on the brink of half-time. The same player then completed his hat-trick with two quickfire goals midway through the second half to bring an end to Main's run in the competition.

Elsewhere this weekend there were no wins for the other three NCEL teams. Friday night saw Club Thorne Colliery lose 1-0 at home to Crowle Colts.

On Saturday Armthorpe Welfare lost 3-2 at home to Worsbrough Bridge whilst Doncaster City played out a goalless draw at Glasshoughton Welfare.