Non-league: Rossington Main end 2024 on a high as Doncaster City maintain title challenge

Brad Grayson was on target for Rossington. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Rossington Main ended 2024 with a third consecutive victory after a 1-0 win away at struggling Winterton Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Grayson's early effort was the difference as Main remain tenth and just five points off the play-offs.

Elsewhere, the Division One derby between Club Thorne Colliery and Armthorpe Welfare played out a goalless draw in Thorne's first home game in more than two months after their well-publicised issues. A crowd of just shy of 300 watched the stalemate unfold as both teams remain outside the relegation places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City kept up their title challenge with a 5-1 defeat of Rossington Main Reserves. The only goal of the opening half came from a Jordan Turner penalty. It wasn’t until the 68th minute that Ryley D’Sena doubled the lead before Turner made it three from another spot-kick. Rossington’s Jack Ogley got one back with ten minutes to go before Fallet Bamba and Josh Meade added gloss.

Hatfield Town came from two down at Blidworth Welfare to pull off a 4-2 win. The hosts started well, Ben Copestake opening the scoring before Jack Reeves made it 2-0. Hatfield finally got into gear, Callum Stockton reducing the margin just before half-time. Fraser Hurst got Hatfield on level terms just after the restart with Stockton getting his second shortly after. Tom Rich then notched a fourth as Hatfield moved up to fourth in the table.

Elite AFC were another team to come from behind as they edged out SJR Worksop 2-1. SJR took a first half lead, Aaron Redfern the scorer, but Elite claimed the points thanks to second half strikes from Archie Micklethwaite and Jacob Tupling.