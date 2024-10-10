Non-league: Rossington Main and Armthorpe Welfare announce new managers
Rossington Main, the city's highest ranked non-league club, have made Greg Young permanent manager after a successful spell in interim charge. Meanwhile, Armthorpe Welfare have re-appointed James Baxendale.
Rossington Main chairman Daniel Linstrum said: "Dave Burley, director of football, and I have spent some valuable time with Greg over the past few weeks, and he quickly convinced us that he has exactly the right attributes to be a great Rossington Main manager—a man who can inspire our current squad of players and our fanbase. Greg will also be given the club’s full support to strengthen the squad in any areas he feels are necessary to improve our competitiveness on the pitch.”
As for Baxendale, a former Doncaster Rovers player, he returns for a second spell at the helm of Welfare.
The club have announced Matthew Flanagan and Andrew Steptoe will be his assistants, with Chris Holden and Brad Walton completing the management team.
Both new managers will be hoping for winning starts on Saturday - Rossington go to Thackley while Welfare have a home game against Selby Town.
