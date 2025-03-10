Non-league: Rossington, Armthorpe rack up back-to-back wins - Doncaster City maintain heat on leaders

A look at the latest happenings in the local non-league scene.

In the NCEL Premier, Rossington Main sealed a 2-0 away win at Barton Town; Oliver Nowak and player-manager Greg Young on the scoresheet.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare sealed back-to-back wins thanks to a 2-1 home success over Shelley. They came from behind with William Gomes and Jack Holden securing the points.

As for Club Thorne, they had to contend with a 2-2 draw with Maltby Main. They twice led, through Henry Parr and Louis Seddons but were pegged back on both occasions as spoils were shared.

In the Central Midlands Premier Division North, Doncaster City won 4-2 at Ollerton Town to maintain the pressure on leaders Dinnington Town.

City fell behind to an Adam Scott goal before Jock Curran equalised shortly after. Jordan Turner put City in front five minutes after the break, before a late flurry of goals saw Jack McKay extend the lead ten minutes from time, Turner scoring his second on 87 and finally Ashley McEwan getting a second for the hosts in the 89th minute.

Dinnington saw off the challenge of AFC Bentley, winning 4-1. Dinnington are seven points clear of City, albeit having played two more games. The pair are scheduled to meet at Dinnington on March 19 in what could well be a title decider.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Main suffered a shock 4-1 loss at strugglers Glapwell: Harrison Boot scoring the scantest of consolations for Main.

Harworth Colliery came from two goals down to beat Kiveton Miners Welfare 3-2. Abdul Asad got both for Kiveton, Jason Kearsley with two and Rob Singer pulling the game out of the fire for Harworth.

Staveley ended Hatfield Town’s nine-game unbeaten run, Josh Nicholls with two and Oli Moore on the scoresheet as Staveley won 3-1, Joel McCabe’s 90th minute reply for Hatfield too little too late.