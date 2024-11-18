Non-league: Rossington and Armthorpe march on as Harworth Colliery leave it late

Rossington Main are moving in the right direction after two straight wins

A look at the latest results for our contingent of non-league clubs.

Rossington Main secured back-to-back wins as they moved into the top half of the NCEL Premier Division.

Greg Young's side recorded a slender 1-0 home victory over Eccleshill United; William Sutton notching the game's only goal.

In Division One, Club Thorne Colliery fell to a 2-0 defeat away at South Leeds with two goals just after the break proving their undoing. Armthorpe Welfare made it three consecutive away wins in the league, as Ryan Ellison scored the only goal in a 1-0 win away at Wombwell Town. That result moved Welfare a place and a point above Thorne in the table, albeit having played two more matches.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City saw their weekend game with Ollerton Town called off. They had closed the gap on leaders Dinnington Town thanks to a heavy 5-0 win over Hatfield Town the previous Wednesday but after the postponement, and Dinnington's subsequent weekend win, City are four points behind with a game in hand.

It was fourth against third as AFC Bentley hosted Elite AFC and their positions were reversed as the hosts ran out 5-1 winners. Jordan Snodin got the first of his three early on before Jake Holdsworth added a second. Brad Sykes made it 3-0 before Jacob Swales struck for Elite. Snodin got his second shortly before the break and completed a hat trick two minutes into the second half from the penalty spot to complete the afternoon’s scoring.

Hatfield Town beat SJR Worksop 3-1 to remain in fifth; goals from Joel McCabe, Danny Parkes and Callum Stockton.

Harworth Colliery enjoyed a dramatic finish to their game with AFC Phoenix, scoring two goals deep into added time. Phoenix went in front on the half-hour but two late, late strikes ensured Harworth got all the spoils.

It was a day to forget for Yorkshire Main, who were humbled 4-1 by Worksop Town Reserves. Rossington Main Reserves remain at the foot of the table, Staveley Reserves running in six goals without reply.