That day saw their relegation confirmed after a miserable season. A low-key 1-1 draw against Oxford United ended a five-year stay in English football's third tier.
Gary McSheffrey's side earned a point when Josh Martin's goal cancelled out Billy Bodin's opener but it couldn't prevent the drop. Thankfully, happier times are here for Rovers with Grant McCann having led them back to League One thanks to a superb 2024-25 title-winning campaign. Anticipation is in the air, with the fixtures for the new season out in just a couple of days' time.
Here though, we look at the line-up from that fateful day at the Kassam - with not one player who featured in that game still at the club.
1. Jonathan Mitchell
The goalkeeper spent 18 months at Rovers and was first choice in the following season as the club limped to a disappointing 18th-placed finish in League Two. Left in the summer of 2023 and was last at non-league Spennymoor. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Kyle Knoyle
Full-back arrived in the summer of 2021 but six months after relegation Rovers sold him on to Stockport for an undisclosed fee. Now 28, he's recently moved to Mansfield. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Joseph Olowu
The centre-half had an up-and-down time of it in four years at Rovers but undoubtedly enjoyed his best season in 2024-25. He won plenty of plaudits, helping Grant McCann's side to the League Two title. After rejecting a new contract, this summer has seen him move to Stockport County. Photo: George Wood
4. Ben Jackson
Huddersfield loanee spent the second half of the forgettable 2021-22 campaign at Rovers, making 14 appearances. Now at Barrow. Photo: Tim Thursfield