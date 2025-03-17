Non-league latest: Rossington's late heartache as Doncaster City prepare for title showdown

.

Rossington Main suffered late heartache as they conceded a 90th minute goal to lose 2-1 at home to promotion-chasing Beverley.

Oliver Nowak had scored midway through the second half to restore parity for Main and that's how it looked like staying until the visitors notched a last-minute winner. Main will now be hoping to finish the season strongly and try to claim a top-half placing with just three matches left of the campaign.

In Division One, both Armthorpe Welfare and Club Thorne Colliery posted useful points away from home in 1-1 draws.

Welfare came from behind at South Leeds with Thomas Joynt ensuring a share of the spoils, whilst Thorne's Louis Seddons struck early at Nostell MW only for the hosts to score an equaliser second half.

In the Central Midlands, AFC Bentley booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Buckingham Insurance League Cup thanks to a 2-0 win at Harworth Colliery: Brad Maddison and Darnell Joseph on the scoresheet as Bentley join Dinnington, Wirksworth Ivanhoe and Doncaster City in the last four.

Speaking of City, they ran out routine 5-0 winners in the Premier Division at the weekend as they strolled past Yorkshire Main to maintain their title hopes. Ben Dyer (2), Jordan Turner, Mason Barlow and Kieran Mortimer were all on target ahead of a potentially season-defining midweek trip to leaders Dinnington Town. City trail Dinnington by four points going into that game, but crucially have a game in hand.