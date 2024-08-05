Non-league football round-up: Rossington Main fall at first hurdle in FA Cup

Rossington Main were dumped out of the FA Cup by AFC Mansfield as the visitors ran out 3-0 winners in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie at Oxford Street.

Ben Hunter’s side return to NCEL Premier Division action at home to Frickley Athletic on Tuesday before visiting Golcar United on Saturday.

Armthorpe Welfare won 6-0 at Yorkshire Amateur in Division One thanks to goals from Ryan Ellison (2), Bradley Sparrow, Mahamadou Ceesay, Harry Charlotte and Alfie Charlotte.

Harry Brown gave Club Thorne Colliery an early lead but Wombwell Town fought back to win 2-1 and inflict Thorne’s first defeat of the season.

Brad Grayson in action for Rossington Main against AFC Mansfield. Picture: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Saturday: Armthorpe Welfare v Athersley Recreation, Club Thorne Colliery v Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

In the Central Midlands League, AFC Bentley beat Ollerton Town 3-2 with goals from Craig Aspinall, Jordan Snodin and Mark Baggaley.

James Bytheway (2), Joe Smith and George Edwards struck for Hatfield Town in a 4-0 victory over AFC Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Elite AFC hammered Woodhouse Colts 7-1, Yorkshire Main lost 6-0 at Dinnington Town and Harworth Colliery drew 0-0 with Blidworth Welfare.