Non-league: Doncaster City take huge stride towards promotion as Armthorpe hit seven

Doncaster City took a massive stride towards promotion from the Central Midlands League after finally overtaking title rivals Dinnington Town inside the past week.

City won the six-pointer last Wednesday night, winning at Dinnington 2-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Turner and Mason Barlow in front of a near-800 crowd. They then won their game in hand on Saturday, hammering Staveley Reserves 6-1 to go top - Jack McKay stealing the plaudits with a four-goal salvo.

They lead Dinnington by two points and have a superior goal difference with just four games of the season left.

Elsewhere in the division, Hatfield Town are a distant third but also enjoyed a 6-1 win with a derby win over Yorkshire Main. Joe Smith opened the scoring in the second minute and then saw his penalty well saved by Richard Watson. Raul Cioboata equalised and Main then had a penalty of their own well-saved by Ellis Pattison before Callum Stockton put Hatfield ahead on 37 minutes. The second half belonged to the visitors as, in deteriorating weather, Stockton and Smith both doubled their goals with Fraser Hurst and Finley Watt bringing up the half-dozen.

Elsewhere, AFC Bentley lost 2-1 at home to Kiveton MW, Harworth Colliery recorded a 3-1 win away at AFC Phoenix and Elite AFC lost 3-1 at Worksop Town Reserves.

In the NCEL Premier, Rossington Main won a topsy-turvy contest at Bottesford by the odd goal in five. They fell behind inside the first minute but a quickfire brace from veteran Ross Hannah had them in front just after the hour mark.

The hosts hit back within a minute to level up proceedings but Oliver Nowak notched Main's third and that's how it stayed. They're now into the top half with just two league games remaining.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare ran out rampant 7-2 winners at home to Swallownest. Marc Newsham hit a hat-trick with Alfie Charlotte, William Gomes, Ryan Ellison and Harley McCormack also on the scoresheet - six of their goals coming in the second half.

Club Thorne Colliery drew a crowd of 211 for a 1-1 stalemate with Selby Town with Jordan Buckham netting for them.