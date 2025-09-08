Non-league: Club Thorne seal heavy away win as Rossington pinch a point
Club Thorne Colliery romped to a 4-0 win at Selby Town in NCEL Division One at the weekend.
Strikes from Dominic Mellor, Lewis Walker, Nathaniel Muenda and William Gomes sealed a dominant victory as James Baxendale's men moved up into the play-off spots ahead of Tuesday's derby clash with Armthorpe Welfare.
Welfare head into that off the back of a sizeable setback, having been thumped 5-1 at Wakefield: Charlie Clegg's late strike the scantest of consolations.
Elsewhere, Doncaster City's tough start to the season continued as they lost 3-0 at home to Goole whilst in the Premier Division Rossington Main pinched a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Campion with Paul Sherburn scoring a last-minute leveller.