Non-league: Club Thorne seal heavy away win as Rossington pinch a point

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
Club Thorne ran out 4-0 winners at Selby. Pic: @minoansband/Xplaceholder image
Club Thorne ran out 4-0 winners at Selby. Pic: @minoansband/X
A look at the latest results involving our local non-league sides.

Club Thorne Colliery romped to a 4-0 win at Selby Town in NCEL Division One at the weekend.

Strikes from Dominic Mellor, Lewis Walker, Nathaniel Muenda and William Gomes sealed a dominant victory as James Baxendale's men moved up into the play-off spots ahead of Tuesday's derby clash with Armthorpe Welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welfare head into that off the back of a sizeable setback, having been thumped 5-1 at Wakefield: Charlie Clegg's late strike the scantest of consolations.

Elsewhere, Doncaster City's tough start to the season continued as they lost 3-0 at home to Goole whilst in the Premier Division Rossington Main pinched a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Campion with Paul Sherburn scoring a last-minute leveller.

Related topics:RossingtonJames Baxendale
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice