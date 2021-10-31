No redeemable features - Awful Doncaster Rovers crumble at Charlton Athletic

Jayden Stockley turns in following Pontus Dahlberg's mistake. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

A 4-0 defeat against a fellow struggler, a side that sat one place above them in the table at the start of play.

But a performance like that was not worthy of any attempt at light-hearted wordplay.

Some things are indefensible - and you can stick this one on the list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodrigo Vilca is tackled by Charlton Athletic's George Dobson. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX

Not one single redeeming feature could be found in what Rovers produced at The Valley as they were brushed aside with such ease by a side who could barely buy a win a fortnight ago.

Awful on the ball, even worse off it, they surrendered so cheaply that even the most optimistic of onlookers could not fail to come away with concerns about their prospects over the next six months.

The cold hard fact is Rovers simply cannot afford many more off days like this if they are to avoid this flirtation with the relegation zone developing into a long term relationship.

So much was wrong on the day, it is going to take all the discipline that can be mustered to deliver a sufficiently concise summation of it.

Tom Anderson is beaten to the ball by Jayden Stockley. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

It is therefore easiest to start with attacking play, simply because there was so little.

Joe Dodoo was completely isolated as the lone striker and such was the lack of quality of balls forward, it was as though his team mates could not even see him.

Rovers had played some wonderfully accurate balls of all different varieties into their forwards in previous matches, but failed to show such ability.

Jordy Hiwula has been a major threat recently but attempts to send him into spaces were either poor or misjudged.

Tommy Rowe gave Rovers a fresh injection after his introduction from the bench but could not turn the tide in the game. Picture; Gareth Williams/AHPIX

And it was not until the introduction of substitutes - starting with Tommy Rowe on 57 minutes - that Rovers actually put pressure on the opposition back line with simple pressing. The best attacking move saw Branden Horton pick out Tiago Cukur with a cross, with the two other late introductions combining to decent affect.

While the attacking performance was frustrating, the defensive showing and possession play was downright rage-inducing.

The game began just like one between two struggling sides - scrappy, nervy and with a huge absence of quality.

But while one side would settle and find things at their ideal tempo, the other would never wriggle out of that initial mould.

Rovers struggled for any meaningful possession throughout the game and, like so many things on the day, it was entirely their own doing.

The confidence on the ball which has characterised good portions of recent matches was gone as they made poor decision after poor decision in how they used possession.

On countless occasions passes were played that immediately put a team mate in trouble.

Kyle Knoyle clumsily conceded the foul that brought Charlton’s opening goal when attempting to deal with a hospital pass from John Bostock.

Then came another bout of the incredible vulnerability from set pieces as Elliot Lee curled in a free kick that no one came close to defending and Pontus Dahlberg remained planted to his line as the ball bounced straight in at the far post.

The goal settled Charlton even more and rattled Rovers further.

There were misguided attempts to play the brand of football that Richie Wellens ultimately wants to showcase, with a variety of players foregoing common sense as they looked to play out from the back under intense pressure. There is a worrying streak of naivety within the group.

Composure was absent and it spread through the side like a stomach bug. No one was immune.

Wellens said afterwards that Rovers failed to earn the right to play their game and he was spot on.

They were slow and sluggish to get to the ball and woefully lacking in quality when they eventually did. They were outfought from front to back to the extent the hosts did not have to produce anything special in order to run out dominant winners.

It could have been so much worse too, but for a lack of ruthlessness from Charlton.

Jayden Stockley - who bundled in the third goal - could, and probably should, have doubled the scoreline on his own.

Defensively, Rovers were not at the races with typically reliable figures befalling the same fate as their team mates.

Tom Anderson could have no qualms when referee Tim Robinson pointed to the spot after he had wrestled back Alex Gilbey, who had been the quicker off the mark to a through ball. Conor Washington dispatched the penalty ten minutes from the break.

The hope was that Rovers would show a bit of fight and endeavour after the break. But barring the aforementioned substitutes, there was none.

Arguably the biggest concern about this Rovers side is their inability to change the tide in matches when the balance of things tips in the opposition’s favour.

Plenty has been said about the lack of talismanic figures in the side - something highlighted by the general cluelessness over how to wrestle control.

We are certainly at the stage where the manager needs to inspire such ability if he is to avoid more and more questions being asked about his long term suitability for the role.

With no half time rejuvenation, Rovers were primed to be picked off.

Dahlberg kept Charlton - and Stockley in particular - at bay for a while but made another error himself in bundling an easy take from a free kick which allowed the big striker to finally grab a goal on 62 minutes.

Ben Purrington - a scourge of Rovers throughout down the left - faced no resistance at all as he met a deep cross with a looping header that found the far corner with 20 minutes to go.

Few would have predicted it would remain at 4-0 but it did courtesy of Dahlberg and Charlton profligacy.

It was mercy that Rovers did not earn, nor deserve.

*