Doncaster are one of just three teams out of 24 in League Two yet to pick up three points and welcome much-fancied big-spenders Notts County to the Eco-Power Stadium in their next match.

McCann’s side earned their first point of the season in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how much demand he has placed on his players to follow that up with a win, McCann said: "None.

Joe Ironside celebrates his first Doncaster Rovers goal with Tyler Roberts.

"It’s calm and controlled with the boys.

"I know we will come good, I’m a firm believer of that. Everyone wants to win, of course we do, but it’s not like we have to win.

"It’s not like anyone’s putting and pressure on the players like that, we are certainly not."

Rovers gave fans a taste of what they are capable of when they dumped Hull City out of the Carabao Cup last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they followed that up with a very poor display as they were beaten 4-0 by Newport County.

McCann said: “We just want them to go out and show people what they are about and have that real togetherness and real firm belief that we can win.

"Sometimes when you are focused too much on winning, you can take away from your performance and it actually doesn't happen.

"It’s important for us that we get the principles right, making sure we get our beliefs right in terms of what we want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then what comes after that will hopefully lead us on to a victory.”

McCann admitted he “half expected” a stuttering start from his new-look side.

On the first four games, he said: “It’s been up and down, I probably half expected that with a new group and new ideas.

"We have put a lot into the players in the seven or eight weeks that we have had them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I probably half expected us to be a little bit topsy-turvy for the first month or two. We saw signs of the grit and determination it takes to get points against Mansfield.

"Then we saw in the cup game against Hull we can be very good. Then in the other two league games we were disappointing.

"We are hoping to find a wee bit more consistency. It takes time – and I am hoping and praying the group will improve. I’m a firm believer they will.”

Striker Joe Ironside, one of 12 summer signings, got off the mark for Doncaster against Mansfield and is expected to lead the line again this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You just want to get that first goal so you are up and running,” he said.

"Hopefully it will be a winning goal soon.”

Former Doncaster midfielder John Bostock could feature for County, who have one win, one draw and a defeat from their opening three league games.

McCann is familiar with the club’s head coach, Luke Williams, having studied for his UEFA Pro Licence coaching qualification alongside him.

Williams guided the Magpies to promotion from the National League last term, with the club now eyeing another successful year.

McCann said: “Luke’s a good coach and his team can play good football.