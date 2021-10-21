Nigel Adkins sacked by Doncaster Rovers' League One rivals

Nigel Adkins. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Addicks have won just two of their 13 league games and are 22nd in the table following a 3-2 home defeat by Accrington Stanley.

Doncaster Rovers travel to Charlton a week on Saturday.

Adkins’ assistant Johnnie Jackson has been named caretaker manager and will be assisted by Jason Euell for the weekend’s game at Sunderland.

Charlton appointed Adkins in March when he replaced Lee Bowyer at The Valley, signing a two-and-half-year deal.

The side missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last term, despite winning their final two games of the season.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to carry that form into this season.

“I’d like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club. We are all disappointed that it hasn’t worked out this season and we wish him the very best for the future.”