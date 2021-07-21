Newcastle United fans to travel in big numbers for Doncaster Rovers friendly
Newcastle United look set to sell out their ticket allocation for Friday’s friendly against Doncaster Rovers.
Just 200 tickets were still available for Magpies fans on Wednesday lunchtime, according to United’s website.
Newcastle were given an allocation of 3,300 tickets for the Keepmoat Stadium clash (7pm).
Steve Bruce’s side lost 1-0 at non-league York City in their opening pre-season friendly on Sunday but no Newcastle fans were at the LNER Community Stadium to watch it.
The Minstermen were forced to limit the attendance, and restrict ticket sales to home fans, in order to obtain a safety certificate for increased crowds at their new stadium.
United’s starting XI included Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez and Jacob Murphy, and star man Allan Saint Maximin played the second half.
The last time Rovers played in front of a crowd at the Keepmoat Stadium was February 29 last year, a 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers.