Newcastle United fans to travel in big numbers for Doncaster Rovers friendly

A limited number of Newcastle fans were at St James' Park for the Premier League clash with Sheffield United in May. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Just 200 tickets were still available for Magpies fans on Wednesday lunchtime, according to United’s website.

Newcastle were given an allocation of 3,300 tickets for the Keepmoat Stadium clash (7pm).

Steve Bruce’s side lost 1-0 at non-league York City in their opening pre-season friendly on Sunday but no Newcastle fans were at the LNER Community Stadium to watch it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minstermen were forced to limit the attendance, and restrict ticket sales to home fans, in order to obtain a safety certificate for increased crowds at their new stadium.

United’s starting XI included Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez and Jacob Murphy, and star man Allan Saint Maximin played the second half.