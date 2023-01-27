New striker Caolan Lavery could leapfrog George Miller at Doncaster Rovers

Lavery has arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium on an 18-month deal having scored nine goals in 19 games for National League side Scunthorpe United in the first half of the season – the most prolific spell of his career.

Miller has also been in the form of his life this term with 11 goals and four assists in 26 appearances, but has not found the back of the net in his last seven matches.

He has been a near ever-present for Doncaster since his summer arrival, often deployed as a lone striker.

George Miller drives forward against Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

But that could soon change.

Discussing Lavery, Schofield said: “He can play with or instead of George if he is not in form or we need to rest him at some point.

"We are going to have a lot of games coming Saturday-Tuesday, so the use of the squad will be important.”

Doncaster will play six times in February with a further six games to come in March owing to three postponements in the last month.

Lavery, who has scored seven goals in his last eight appearances, is ready to hit the ground running and could make his debut away to Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Schofield said: “I think it gives us a different option now.

"I’m not hell-bent on formations, I’m more more based on defensive and attacking principles. I can adapt in terms of that. I think he gives us more options in the attacking line.”

Lavery is capable of playing out wide but Schofield said he views the former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday man as a striker first and foremost.

It is unclear what his arrival means for Doncaster’s other senior strikers, Kieran Agard and Reo Griffiths, with five days to go until the January transfer window closes.

Griffiths, who joined from French top-flight side Lyon on a two-and-a-half year deal this time last year, has been left out of the two matchday squads.

He is yet to hit the back of the net this term.