News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
New research suggest Doncaster Rovers 13 places below par this season.New research suggest Doncaster Rovers 13 places below par this season.
New research suggest Doncaster Rovers 13 places below par this season.

New research says Doncaster Rovers underachieved by a whopping 13 places this season - plus how Stevenage, Swindon Town, Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale and Walsall fared against their pre-season expectations - picture gallery

Research by OLBG claims Doncaster Rovers underachieved by a massive 13 places this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st May 2023, 07:00 BST

OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed.

Rovers had been predicted to finish 5th but could only manage 18th place.

The findings revealed that League Two play-off winning hopefuls Carlisle ended League Two 19 places above where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest overachievers.

By contrast, in finishing 20th, Colchester were 18 places below pre-season predictions and take the crowd as the league’s biggest underachievers.

Here’s how every team compared against their pre-season expectations with the bookies.

Get all the latest Rovers news here.

Pre-season prediction: 9th Final position: 1st

1. Leyton Orient (+8)

Pre-season prediction: 9th Final position: 1st Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pre-season prediction: 17th Final position: 2nd

2. Stevenage (+15)

Pre-season prediction: 17th Final position: 2nd Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pre-season prediction: 6th Final position: 3rd

3. Northampton Town (+3)

Pre-season prediction: 6th Final position: 3rd Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Pre-season prediction: 16th Final position: 4th

4. Stockport County (+12)

Pre-season prediction: 16th Final position: 4th Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoTranmere Rovers