New research says Doncaster Rovers underachieved by a whopping 13 places this season - plus how Stevenage, Swindon Town, Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale and Walsall fared against their pre-season expectations - picture gallery
Research by OLBG claims Doncaster Rovers underachieved by a massive 13 places this season.
OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed.
Rovers had been predicted to finish 5th but could only manage 18th place.
The findings revealed that League Two play-off winning hopefuls Carlisle ended League Two 19 places above where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest overachievers.
By contrast, in finishing 20th, Colchester were 18 places below pre-season predictions and take the crowd as the league’s biggest underachievers.
Here’s how every team compared against their pre-season expectations with the bookies.
