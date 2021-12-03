New manager odds: Who are the early favourites for Doncaster Rovers job?
Jonathan Woodgate was this morning installed by the bookmakers as the early favourite to become the next manager of Doncaster Rovers.
The former Bournemouth and Middlesbrough manager led BetVictor’s opening market at 5/1 to replace Richie Wellens in the Rovers hot seat.
His price has since drifted to 8/1 with interim boss Gary McSheffrey taking over as 4/1 favourite.
Simon Grayson, who was sacked by Fleetwood Town last month, is priced at 8/1, while former Newport County manager Michael Flynn is 10/1.
Veteran Neil Warnock is also listed by BetVictor at 10/1.
Latest odds: Gary McSheffrey 4/1, Jonathan Woodgate 8/1, Simon Grayson 8/1, Michael Flynn 10/1, Neil Warnock 10/1, John O'Shea 10/1, Graham Coughlan 10/1, Gavin Strachan 12/1, Paul Simpson 12/1, Neil Harris 12/1, Pete Wild 12/1, Aidy Boothroyd 12/1, Nigel Adkins 12/1, Chris Beech 12/1, Danny Wilson 14/1, David Artell 16/1, Sol Campbell 16/1.