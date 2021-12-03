New manager odds: Who are the early favourites for Doncaster Rovers job?

Jonathan Woodgate. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The former Bournemouth and Middlesbrough manager led BetVictor’s opening market at 5/1 to replace Richie Wellens in the Rovers hot seat.

His price has since drifted to 8/1 with interim boss Gary McSheffrey taking over as 4/1 favourite.

Simon Grayson, who was sacked by Fleetwood Town last month, is priced at 8/1, while former Newport County manager Michael Flynn is 10/1.

Veteran Neil Warnock is also listed by BetVictor at 10/1.