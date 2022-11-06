There was at least a spring in the step of the majority of Rovers fans attending yesterday’s FA Cup first round tie against National League North leaders King’s Lynn Town.

Encouraging signs in new boss Danny Schofield’s first three games in charge had offered renewed hope and optimism for the season ahead.

The vibrant display against Stevenage, in particular, highlighted what this group of players are in fact capable of on their day.

Jonathan Mitchell can't keep out Gold Omotayo's header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

But then came yet another gut-wrenching performance and defeat – and also an unwanted addition to the record books.

Sixth tier King’s Lynn were full value for their 1-0 win at the Eco-Power Stadium and their spirit, skill and tenacity deserved a wider margin of victory against timid, almost lifeless, Rovers.

This was the first time in Rovers’ history they had lost at home to non-league opposition as a Football League club.

The capitulation under Andy Butler. The disaster under Richie Wellens. The failure of Gary McSheffrey. Now yet another new low.

On five occasions previously had Rovers lost against non-league sides in the FA Cup as an EFL club but defeats to Mexborough Town (1904), Carlisle Utd (1927), Wigan Athletic (1965), Scarborough (2003) and Exeter City (2004) all came away from home.

Let’s not take anything away from King’s Lynn, who were excellent and a joy to watch at times.

But here, in full view of Rovers’ most loyal fans, was a humbling and frankly embarrassing expose of just how far Rovers have fallen since they reached the League One play-offs under Grant McCann in 2019.