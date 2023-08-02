Midfielder Broadbent grabbed the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Port Vale with his second goal of pre-season.

The 22-year-old demonstrated his eye for goal last term when he scored six times in 42 appearances for Boreham Wood as they reached the National League play-offs.

He wants to better that this season.

Doncaster Rovers' George Broadbent lifts the ball forward against Port Vale.

"I would like to see myself getting seven or eight,” Broadbent told The Free Press.

"If I got double figures that would be amazing.

"I just want to contribute to goals and assists, that’s what’s going to keep me in the team.”

Former Sheffield United youngster Broadbent is one of six central midfielders vying for a starting spot against Harrogate this weekend.

A goal off the bench against League One Port Vale would have done his chances no harm.

"I know what I can do and the manager here knows what I can do,” said Broadbent, who has caught the eye following his move from the Blades earlier this summer.

"The lads here are great, there’s no ego or anything about who’s playing. Everyone just wants everyone to do well.

"All the lads here have helped me settle in and that’s probably helped me to train and play better.

"Hopefully I can take that into the season.”

Broadbent suffered play-off heartbreak with Boreham Wood at the hands of Notts County, who were eventually promoted.

He’s also out to better that outcome this time round.

"A good season looks like promotion,” Broadbent said.