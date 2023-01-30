New Doncaster Rovers signing ‘will give everything’ to get career back on track

The central midfielder signed on loan until the end of the season from League One side Burton Albion last week and made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Mansfield.

Lakin, 23, has largely been a fringe player at his parent club after joining from Birmingham City on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

He has played fewer than five games this season in terms of minutes spent on the pitch and was told by Brewers boss and former Rovers striker, Dino Maamria, he could find a new club this month.

Charlie Lakin made his Doncaster Rovers debut against Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Doncaster head coach Schofield said: "He was frozen out a little bit at Burton, which happens.

"Other players are picked in front of you by certain managers and that’s what football is.

"Charlie’s got his opportunity to come here and play football and I’m sure he’s open to giving everything to the club.”

Described as an energetic midfielder, Lakin made 10 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship during the 2018/19 season, having been with the club since the age of nine.

Ben Close drives forward against Mansfield Town.

He also helped Ross County avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership during a loan spell in 2020/21.

Lakin was introduced in place of Ben Close at the One Call Stadium after he was forced off injured.

Schofield said: “I spoke to Michael (McBride) after the game, he felt as though it was just cramp in the hamstring.