Three straight defeats has left Doncaster fifteenth in League Two and five points off the play-offs despite the club’s plans for a promotion push this term.

Plenty of fans are also unhappy with the state of play at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have only been here for a couple of weeks and I can see that,” said Lakin, who has signed from League One outfit Burton Albion until the end of the season.

Charlie Lakin is confident of a turnaround in fortunes at Doncaster Rovers.

"All the players know that. The main thing the fans want is results, as any football fan would.

"It’s just about getting that result and as soon as they start coming the fans will be back on board. You don’t blame them, they pay their money to come and watch us play and they want us to win.”

Confidence was a central theme of Lakin’s first interview as a Doncaster player ahead of tonight’s visit of Tranmere Rovers.

"We all believe and we all know that as soon as the results start coming they are going to come thick and fast and we’re going to start putting them back to back,” he said.

"That’s when the fans will start getting back on board with us.”

The central midfielder, who could earn his first start this evening with Harrison Biggins an injury doubt, did acknowledge the need for improvement after three straight defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We do need to turn it around, that’s a fact. Everyone can see that.

"The performances are there. We have just got to keep doing what we are doing and the results will start coming our way.”

Doncaster were nilled against the team with the division’s worst defence last time out despite creating 15 efforts on goal.

A tipping point in front of goal could be close, Lakin predicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "If any game, if we get that first goal we will go on and score two, three or four maybe.

"It’s just getting that first goal and building on that, which we are more than capable of doing and everyone believes that.