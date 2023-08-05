New Doncaster Rovers signing glad to put battles with Richard Wood to bed

Ironside may not be the tallest at 5ft 11ins but gives as good as he gets in the physical battles he regularly finds himself in with defenders.

The 29-year-old also looks to posses the same nous Lee Tomlin brought to the table during his brief spell at Doncaster last season which, when used appropriately, can help the team manage games to good effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there's one player he’s keen to avoid – and thankfully for Ironside they now find themselves on the same team.

Joe Ironside wins a header with skipper Richard Wood watching on.

“I know Woody (Richard Wood, Rovers’ new captain) because we played against each other quite a few times with him being a centre-half and me being a striker.

"We lumped each other a few times in games.”

Wood, who stands at 6ft 3ins, is certainly not one to shy away from the physical side of the game.

He was signed to give Doncaster a greater presence in both boxes, notwithstanding the other qualities he brings to the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After those games I think we both went home battered and bruised, so it’s nice we’re on the same team now,” said Ironside.

Wood wasn’t the only familiar face at Cantley Park when Sheffield-based Ironside arrived for the first day of pre-season training.

“Harrison (Biggins) is from Sheffield, so I obviously knew of him,” he said.

"I knew Tom Anderson, I was on loan with him when we were 18 or 19, at Halifax.”