New Doncaster Rovers man on his strengths, 12-month injury lay-off and moving up North

Brandon Hanlan wants to be a striker "no one wants to play against" after sealing his move to Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week saw the 28-year-old become Rovers' fourth signing of what is fast becoming an efficient summer, signing a two-year deal after leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

Having been given the sought-after number nine shirt for next season, Hanlan is eager to repay the faith shown in him by manager Grant McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m very direct, I get in-behind, I cause defenders problems, I like to get shots off and get goals," he said, when asked what his strengths are.

Brandon Hanlan, Rovers' latest signing.

"I can be a striker no one wants to play against. I was out for quite a while with a big injury but now in a place where I’ve been getting back to full fitness and I’m fully confident that you’ll get the best out of me.”

The lay-off he refers to was a hefty one that saw him sidelined for the best part of a year. It was November 2023 when he suffered

a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. It would be 12 months of soul-searching amid his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last November, after making his playing return for the Chairboys, he told the BBC: "It's been a long one. There's been ups and downs but it's one of those ones where you have to see it through all the way to the end.

"The physios saw me from the start to the end. It's nice to have someone there that knows where your knee was and where it's at now and help you along with the whole rehab side."

Now fully over his injury concerns, Hanlan is looking forward to a fresh start in South Yorkshire. And as well as having to get used to new surroundings on the pitch, he is also excited about moving up north after a career spent exclusively in the south with the likes of Wycombe, Charlton and Bristol Rovers amongst others.

"Sometimes change is good," he added. "I don't mind moving away from home and seeing new things. I'm excited."

Hanlan will link up with his new teammates when they return to Cantley Park for pre-season training on Wednesday, June 25.