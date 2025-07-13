New Doncaster Rovers man makes big pre-season admission after Leeds United grounding

When you've experienced 'Murderball' and worked under Marcelo Bielsa, then you'd probably expect that any training sessions that follow it to be tame in comparison.

But Robbie Gotts says that is simply not the case at Doncaster Rovers. The midfielder joined the League One newboys earlier this summer and Saturday saw him make his maiden outing, putting in an impressive showing in the friendly with Peterborough Sports.

Bielsa was known for his unrelenting training sessions as Leeds United manager and 'murderball' - where players compete in a match where the ball is continually put back into play with no stoppages - became infamous whilst he was at the Elland Road helm between 2018 and 2022.

Gotts, who came through Leeds' academy before embarking on a four-year stint at Barrow, is no stranger to those intense training methods and yet he believes this summer has seen him embark on an even tougher pre-season under Grant McCann and his staff.

Robbie Gotts in action on his Rovers debut.

"I'm someone that likes to graft and work hard but I have to say it has been probably the toughest pre-season I've ever done," Gotts told the Free Press.

"It's a different experience for me, being somewhere new and learning but also working hard. You have to embrace it, and I have.

"It's demanding but that brings the best out of you. If you just feel safe and no-one is pushing you then you'll just stay at that level. It's not just the gaffer who's demanding, it's all the staff. They're tough on you but in a fair way and I'm enjoying that."

Gotts had to wait for his debut after a torrid case of blisters laid him low for last week's friendly at Alfreton: "It was tough in the heat but it was nice to put the shirt on for the first time and see some fans.

"I got through it in Spain but then missed out at Alfreton. I've never had it before and it's been a tough experience. Because you don't want to have to pull out a match because of something like a blister so I'm just happy to have got over it now and be back."

Rovers have three friendlies remaining before their League One curtain-raiser against Exeter City on August 2. The first of those is a behind-closed-doors game with Gateshead early next week.