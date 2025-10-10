New Doncaster Rovers man happy to be back at the coalface after stop-start first few months

Robbie Gotts is happy to be back playing again after a stop-start first few months at Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder arrived in the summer after four stellar seasons at Barrow. The former Leeds United man has plenty to contend with though in the early days of his career in South Yorkshire. A painful case of blisters affected him not long after joining, in pre-season, and then a thigh-related injury that he picked up at Huddersfield in August saw him miss a month of action in total.

Now fully back in the thick of things, Gotts made quite the impression on Tuesday as he scored a brace in the commanding 3-0 victory at Grimsby in the EFL Trophy.

"You've got to take your chance when you get one and I feel like I did on Tuesday," he says with a beaming smile etched across his face. "It was really frustrating because in pre-season I had the foot problem and was playing a little bit of catch-up with that.

Robbie Gotts scored twice in the midweek win at Grimsby. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"Then I felt like I was getting going and then the quad (injury) came so it wasn't a nice period. But everyone was supportive and it's those little things such as still being at games and still being involved in team meetings. I feel that was massive and that I took a lot from that.

"As I say, it's part and parcel of the job. Sometimes it's not nice but you just have to get your head down and work hard and I was back earlier than expected which was nice. I feel the game on Tuesday was good for me just to get minutes in the legs and I feel I'm getting better."

Gotts could have achieved an unlikely hat-trick too in Lincolnshire. Tongue-in-cheek, he recalls: "It bobbled out to me on the edge (of the box) and my eyes lit up! But it just wasn't meant to be!"

Rovers now hope to take the positives from the victory - their first of any kind in six outings - into Saturday's away league encounter at Leyton Orient.

"We had the little blip but it's not the end of the world at all," Gotts adds. "We had a good start, showed what we are capable of and what we can do. It's about sticking together and riding it out and coming back stronger now."