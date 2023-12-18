New Doncaster Rovers chairman targets Championship football as David Blunt steps aside

Terry Bramall has targeted a return to the Championship after replacing David Blunt as the new chairman of Doncaster Rovers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bramall, like Blunt a former chief executive of Keepmoat construction, has been a board member for almost two decades but the majority shareholder stayed in the background when Blunt succeeded John Ryan as chairman in August 2014.

Rovers have been in steady decline in recent years, challenging for automatic promotion when Darren Moore left to manage Sheffield Wednesday in March 2021, only to suffer consecutive relegations in the next two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan was highly critical of Blunt in an interview with The Yorkshire Post in April, saying: “The bottom line is David Blunt has a lot to answer for. The fans are starting to get the message now."

NEW CHAIRMAN: Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall

But having put a major injection of cash into the club to fund an overhaul of the squad under new manager Grant McCann, Bramall has now taken control, setting a lofty ambition for his tenure.

“I’m excited to assume the position of chair of Doncaster Rovers and thank David for his efforts, and now giving me the opportunity to assume the role," he said.

“When I first stepped onto the board of Doncaster Rovers almost 20 years ago, we managed to secure promotion to the Championship for the first time in 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that during my tenure as chair, between Gavin (Baldwin, chief executive), Grant and myself, we can rebuild the club and have those aspirations again.

“As those who have heard me speak before will know, ensuring Doncaster Rovers remain an important part of the borough’s community is hugely important to me, and the club will continue to operate to those principles whilst I am chair.”