New date confirmed for Doncaster Rovers' tasty-looking clash with Chesterfield

Doncaster Rovers' league fixture away at Chesterfield has been given a new date.

The clash with Paul Cook's side was meant to be played on Saturday, February 8. But that had to be canned as Rovers reached the fourth round of the FA Cup. That meant the fixture with Crystal Palace took priority for that weekend. That game against the Eagles had already been pencilled in for Monday, February 10 after a shuffle due to it being broadcast on the BBC iPlayer and that has allowed the Spireites' clash to be slotted in just a few days prior.

The trip to the SMH Group Stadium will now take place on Thursday, February 6 at 7.45pm. Rovers have been handed an allocation of 1,061 tickets, which go on sale from Monday.

It means Rovers have a topsy-turvy schedule over the coming weeks. Following Saturday's game at home to Harrogate they travel to Barrow on Wednesday, January 29. They then host MK Dons on Saturday, February 1 before the trip to Derbyshire five days later.

The Palace game is then on February 10 before another home game, against Grimsby on Saturday, February 15 (12.30pm kick-off). Should Grant McCann's men overcome Palace then their proposed home game against Newport on March 1 would have to be re-arranged given that is the slot allocated for fifth round fixtures.