NCEL: Jordan Snodin debut goal helps Armthorpe Welfare secure first win of season
Jordan Snodin scored on his debut as Armthorpe Welfare got off the mark in style with a 3-0 win at Swallownest.
Snodin, the son of former Doncaster Rovers favourite Ian, made the switch from Selby Town last week and the midfielder marked his first appearance for his new club with an excellent dipping effort from distance.
Liam Radford and Tyler Walker were also on target as Armthorpe ran out deserved winners and bounced back from an opening day Division One defeat at home to Parkgate.
Welfare started brightly and took the lead inside the first five minutes when Ryan Poskitt found Radford in space inside the area who finished superbly with an angled shot.
The home side went close through Jermaine Atkin who forced Alfie Stevens-Neale into a good save.
Armthorpe had some breathing space three minutes after the break when Snodin found the net with a brilliant effort from 25 yards.
Walker almost made it three four minutes later with a shot from distance that zipped just over the crossbar.
He was not to be denied and on 63 minutes made it 3-0 with a deflected shot from just outside the area.
Armthorpe will look to build on the victory when they host NCEL newcomers North Ferriby on Saturday.
Rossington Main are still searching for their first point of the new season after slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Skegness Town.
Main made the worst possible start when falling behind to Dan Brooks’ free-kick in the sixth minute.
Skegness doubled their lead on 25 minutes when the strong wind contributed to the ball sailing into the net direct from a corner.
Eliot Wilson and Brad Billam went close for Rossington but the visitors were left with a mountain to climb when Gary King scored a third for the hosts after 33 minutes.
James Bytheway’s header reduced the deficit just before the interval.
Rossington’s Louis Thwaites and Tom Foltyn-Brown both had shots cleared off the line in the second half but the damage had already been done.
Main host Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday.