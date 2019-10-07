NCEL: 'It isn't rocket science at this level' - Armthorpe Welfare boss left frustrated following Campion defeat
Armthorpe Welfare boss Mike Carmody was angry with his side’s performance in both boxes in their 4-1 defeat at Campion.
Welfare started their Division One campaign in encouraging fashion but they have lost touch with the leading sides after failing to win either of their last two matches.
Craig Aspinall was on target for the Church Street outfit just before the break but by then the damage had already been done.
“I'm really upset with the way my side defended as a team especially from set pieces,” said Carmody.
“You just can't allow people to bully you in your own box and that's exactly what Campion did to us.
“The facts of the game are we should have been three goals up at least and my strikers need to take responsibility for that.
“We had four or five not good but golden chances to score in the first 25 minutes and failed to take them.
“I'd expect us to be much more clinical than we're showing because at this level if you don't take your chances you get punished and that's what's happened again.
“Campion scored a deflected goal and we gave up for 20 minutes, finding ourselves 3-0 down. Game over.”
He added: “I'm frustrated that I'm saying the same things every week, win, lose or draw and it's not sinking into the lads.
“Do the basics right, cut out the mistakes and take your chances. It isn't rocket science at this level.
“I now need my players to react and come back better than that showing. That is down to them as individuals but I'm not prepared to accept that showing.”
Armthorpe lie tenth in the table.
Rossington Main are 14th following a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Swallownest. Jordan Buckham netted for Ben Hunter’s side.