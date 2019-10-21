NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare coach pleased as punch as they see off high-flying Winterton Rangers
Armthorpe Welfare turned on the style as they got back to winning ways - now the management team want them to keep it up.
First half goals from Jordan Snodin and Adam Baskerville saw Welfare seal a 2-1 win away at high-flying Winterton Rangers.
The result ensured Armthorpe bounced back from the previous week's defeat to Skegness Town.
They now reside in ninth place in the standings.
"I thought for the first 20 minutes that we were superb," reflected Welfare assistant Alan Jackson. "Some of the football was very good and we created numerous chances.
"This league is all about taking chances and minimising mistakes and we did that against a very well-organised side.
"We could have been 4-0 up by half-time. We knew we would need to work hard in the second half to ensure we won and that is exactly what the lads did.
"We dug in and continued to create chances.
"We now have a period coming up where we can kick on and if we play like we can then we should pick up points and move up the league."
Craig Aspinall saw his shot go close as Welfare started brightly.
Their persistence paid off on 13 minutes when Luke Williams sent in a low cross across the face of goal for Snodin to knock in from close range.
And it got even better within three minutes when Baskerville fired home from inside the box to double the visitors' lead.
As expected, Winterton came out fired up for the second half and Armthorpe's goalkeeper Alfie Stevens-Neale had to be alert to keep the hosts at bay.
Nathan Peat did manage to breach the away defence just after the hour when his free-kick beat Stevens-Neale.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser but dogged defending ensured Armthorpe sealed the points.
This weekend Mike Carmody’s side travel to struggling Glasshoughton Welfare.