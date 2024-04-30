National recognition for Doncaster Belles' junior side after storming first campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now, their extraordinary campaign has been rewarded with an invitation to a prestigious national tournament.

The team was only formed at the beginning of the season, but have hit the ground running, winning almost every game they've played in the Sheffield and Hallamshire League.

The team also regularly play, and beat, boys' teams in friendly fixtures as they’ve stormed their way to being one of the best sides in the area.

Doncaster Belles' under-11s have had a season to remember.

That excellence has now been recognised with an invite to the Aces Nationals tournament in Nottingham over four weekends in June.

They will represent the City of Doncaster against teams from all over the country in a bid to become champions. The event will take place at the University of Nottingham's Riverside Sports Complex, and is usually reserved for competitive league and cup winners. However, an exception has been made for the Belles, who play their last season of non-competitive football this year.

The team’s coach, Andy Beekie, has a long history in football, and alongside Tim Hinds and Dave Graham, have managed to create an environment all about having fun and togetherness, making the club a top destination for all aspiring players in the area.

But it’s not all fun and games at the club, with the team having some intense training sessions, including doing laps of the Lakeside come rain or shine.

The Belles are hoping that the under-15s contingent will join them on the trip to Nottingham as they look to potentially win the league and cup double this season.

The under-11s take part in the Aces Nationals on Saturday, June 22.