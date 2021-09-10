National League boss confirms Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle rejected move

Omar Bogle

Bogle was told to find another club by Rovers boss Richie Wellens, who does not have him in his plans for the season.

But the forward rejected several offers from leading League Two sides and remained with Rovers beyond the end of the transfer window.

And Hurst has revealed an offer from National League side Grimsby - where Bogle made his name between 2015 and 2017 - was the latest to be rejected by the 29-year-old, who only joined Rovers in the January window from Charlton Athletic.

“I did put an enquiry in, just to put that one to bed,” Hurst said.

“Obviously the relationship I had with Omar, and the one he has got with this football club, it would have been foolish not to explore that.

“But, as I suspected, it came back that it was not something the player is interested in at this time.

“I’m sure the fans would have loved that. I understand that but unfortunately it won’t be happening.

“I touched base with the agent some time ago, just for a general chat and I always ask about how Omar is doing.

“It was only a couple of days ago in terms of finalising anything.

“I’m aware there’s a lot of speculation around and I’m just trying to get a bit of clarity for everyone involved.

“It’d have been foolish not to ask the question but unfortunately it won’t be happening.

“It’s what I expected.

“I think players need to be playing football and if they’re not going to then sometimes it doesn’t matter what level.

“I respect his decision and understand it.

“He’s got to look after himself and do what’s right.”

Bogle scored 35 goals in 77 appearances to help fire Grimsby back into the Football League in 2016 and stand himself out as one of the top young strikers in the lower leagues during the first campaign back in League Two.

He is currently training away from the Rovers first team squad at Cantley Park.

