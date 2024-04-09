'Most satisfying win' - Grant McCann's verdict as Doncaster Rovers extend winning run

Grant McCann's side are in outstanding form, having won seven on the spin.

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun sealed a 2-1 success - their seventh straight win that moves them to within just four points of the League Two play-off places with four matches left to play.

Ironside finished coolly just before half-time and then Adelakun applied a brave header after a sumptous, long-range Jamie Sterry assist. Isaac Hutchinson's stoppage time free-kick was the only blot on Rovers' copybook, ending their eight-hour stretch of not conceding.

"It's a sign of a good team when you're not at your best but you can provide moments of quality to win it," McCann told the media.

"We dug deep and got the job done. Walsall are similar in style to Wrexham and it was a different sort of challenge. We had to be patient and try and draw their press out and I thought we did it much better second half.

"That was probably our most satisfying win tonight just because I know we didn't play to the level we can but we've still won. I said that to the players.

"We want a positive end to the season and finish strongly and see where it takes us. That's it really."

McCann was particularly impressed with the eventual winner thanks to Jamie Sterry's superb, long-range assist to pick out Adelakun: "It was an unbelievable ball to find Haks. It was a tremendous pass from Jamie."