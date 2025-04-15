'More than ready' - Doncaster Rovers man backed to make impact as away support is lauded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann says youngster Will Flint is 'more than ready' to aid Doncaster Rovers' promotion hopes during the run-in.

The 19-year-old recently returned from a profitable loan stint at non-league Darlington. Flint, who has made four senior appearances for Rovers, shone in the North-east and has returned to South Yorkshire with praise ringing in his ears from his manager.

With Joseph Olowu out for the season and Rovers carrying a handful of doubts ahead of tonight's trip to Salford City, McCann has reiterated that he would have no qualms chucking the youngster - who can play in central defence or midfield - in at the deep end of a promotion tussle.

"He's more than ready," McCann enthused to the Free Press. "He's an excellent young player, Will. He had a tremendous loan spell up at Darlington and has trained with us now for the last couple of weeks and doesn't look out of place. He's quick, aggressive, can handle the ball and is a good size. I've got real high hopes for Will, I really do.

Will Flint is back at Rovers after a successful stint on loan at Darlington.

"If we had to involve him or if he is in a place where he deserves to (play) then I'd have no problem playing Will in our team. He's a really good option for us."

More than 1,000 tickets have been bought for the away end tonight with nearly 1,200 sold for Friday's trip to Tranmere. That level of support hasn't gone unnoticed by McCann.

"The fans have been outstanding, they really have and that's home and away," he added. "And the hardy ones that come to the away games at all times up and down the country are true, real Rovers supporters. And the boys love it.

"It's no coincidence that we're the best team away from home in the division given the support we receive. We want to keep it like that because we've got three tough away games left and if we can keep that tag as the best away team in the division then we've got a real chance of promotion."