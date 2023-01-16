More fringe players could leave Doncaster Rovers in January transfer window
More fringe players could leave Doncaster Rovers before the end of the January transfer window.
Rovers opted not to extend Josh Andrews’ loan from Birmingham City earlier this month and Liverpool loanee Max Woltman could also depart this month, having made just three starts for the club.
Doncaster had planned to send several youngsters out on loan, but a series of injuries has meant they have instead been needed to prop up the substitutes’ bench.
Head coach Danny Schofield said: “With the injuries we have had and the numbers we have got on the pitch at the moment we decided to keep the players with us, certainly up until the end of January.
"If anything was to happen I don’t think that will be until later on.”
Academy graduate Liam Ravenhill is among those who could depart the club temporarily, as is winger Aidan Barlow.
Central midfielder Ravenhill spent a month on loan at National League North side Blyth Spartans earlier this season, where he made six appearances.
The academy graduate has made five appearances at first-team level this term and has featured on the bench in recent weeks.
Barlow is highly regarded at Doncaster but his progress has been hampered by injuries this term and he has made just five appearances.
Doncaster signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Todd Miller on loan until the end of the season last week and could make another signing before Saturday’s visit of Tranmere Rovers.
First-choice right-back Kyle Knoyle also left the club to join their League Two rivals Stockport County on a two-and-a-half year deal, having rejected the offer of a new contract at the Eco-Power Stadium.