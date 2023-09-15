More changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Forest Green Rovers - gallery
Grant McCann could be forced into more changes when Doncaster Rovers take on Forest Green Rovers this weekend.
McCann revealed he is sweating on the fitness of two unnamed players ahead of the clash, with several senior players already unavailable.
Captain Richard Wood is also touch and go for the trip to Gloucestershire but midfielder Ben Close is available and could make his first appearance of the season.
Here’s how Doncaster might line up.
