'Mood is very low' - Doncaster Rovers given expert insight ahead of visit to MK Dons
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Grant McCann's side will be looking to bounce back after a shock defeat in their last outing, away at Harrogate last Thursday night. A chance to make amends comes at Stadium MK against a Dons side reeling from a miserable derby defeat of their own.
Mike Williamson's side were well-beaten, 3-0 away at arch-rivals AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and lie 20th in the table ahead of Rovers' visit.
Ahead of the fixture, we got the lowdown from Toby Lock, who covers the Dons for our sister title the MK Citizen.
Q: What's the mood around MK right now given how the season has started?
TL: The mood is very low, especially after Saturday's defeat to AFC Wimbledon.
No-one predicted, with the signings the club have made, that the opening few games would be so disappointing. There has been a lot of change on and off the field in just a few months, but it cannot be used as an excuse. Things have to be better.
Q: Is there still plenty of belief from the fanbase about promotion?
TL: There are still some keeping the faith, but I think the realists are not so much looking at winning the league but at least still being in the bracket for promotion.
We all saw the way Doncaster made a late break for the play-offs last season, and experienced first-hand how a side sneaking in at the last minute can still go up.
Q: How are MK likely to line-up against Rovers?
TL: To be honest, I expect a similar line-up to what we've seen for the majority of the season.
It's a 3-4-3, or a 5-4-1 in old money. Newcastle loanee Joe White could come into the side after looking lively at Plough Lane despite the defeat.
Possible XI: McGill; Tripp, Offord, Maguire; Nemane, Kelly, Lemonheigh-Evans, Tomlinson; Gilbey, White, Hendry.
Q: Who's the dangerman we should be keeping an eye on?
TL: Aaron Nemane on the right flank has been a really lively addition to the side this season. Coming in on the eve of the campaign from Notts County, he has hit the ground running and always offers a dangerous outlet down the wing.
He always wants the ball, wants to attack his full-back and provide a cross for someone.
Q: What’s your score prediction?
TL: Dons look decent at home at least, so I'll gamble with a 2-1 home win.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.