Mixed fortunes for former Doncaster Rovers pair Harry Toffolo and Jerry Yates

Toffolo, who now plays for Nottingham Forest, is alleged to have breached the rules, which ban players from placing bets or passing on information that could be used for betting, between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017.

The defender, aged 27, became a Premier League player last summer when he joined Forest from Huddersfield, where he had worked with former Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

He faces a lengthy ban, if found guilty.

Harry Toffolo in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May Brentford striker Ivan Toney was banned for eight months after admitting 232 breaches of betting rules.

The England international’s ban was reduced from 11 months to eight due to his good record, "genuine remorse" and gambling addiction, The FA said.

Toffolo made 17 appearances for Doncaster under Darren Ferguson in the first half of the 2017/18 season during a loan spell from Norwich City.

He has until Wednesday to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, former Rovers academy youngster Jerry Yates has joined Championship side Swansea City from Blackpool for a reported £2.5 million fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster-born striker grew up supporting the club and spent time in its centre of excellence before leaving aged 14, joining Rotherham United shortly after.

Now 26, he scored 14 times in the Championship last season as Blackpool were relegated.