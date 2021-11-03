Minor progress for Doncaster Rovers as they finally make their point away from home

Tiago Cukur looks to get away from Crewe's Tom Lowery. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

That had not happened previously on the road for Doncaster Rovers this season.

So in emerging from their trip to Crewe Alexandra with a 1-1 draw, there was a tangible element of progress for Richie Wellens’ side, however minor.

There should have been more undoubtedly and there would have been more time to get it had Rovers not made a sluggish and nervy start to the game.

Drawing at the division’s bottom side, who have won once this season and lost their previous four, will not have placated any of those demanding change or seeing only doom ahead.

The elements of progress - and yes, there were some - will not be viewed as such.

Even again, with the hat of optimism placed firmly on one’s head, it was hard not to be left wondering whether this was an evening that will be looked back on with a sense of regret a few months down the line.

The hunt for a complete 90 minute performance goes on for Wellens and co.

On this occasion it was improvement in the second half that earned them something from the trip and helped counter a pretty poor showing before the break.

The crumb of comfort is that they did not fold in the face of pressure, when they fell behind in a contest of high stakes to another goal from a set piece.

Joseph Olowu’s equaliser in first half stoppage time came at an opportune moment, changing the narrative of the game in a way Rovers perhaps did not deserve for their efforts over the preceding 45 minutes.

After the nerves of the opening few minutes, it was Crewe who settled the better. They got the ball down and played, using dynamism in midfield and wide on the right, particularly through Rio Adebisi and Tom Lowery who linked up superbly to put Rovers on the back foot.

There was a clear determination from Rovers to go forward quickly and directly but it was delivered in such a panicky and shoddy manner that it only succeeding in handing possession straight back to the grateful hosts. Composure to select the right pass was absent.

When Rovers tried to play through the thirds, they were bamboozled by the defensive positioning of Crewe, who ensured deeper lying midfielders Ethan Galbraith and Matt Smith were cut off from the forwards ahead of them - all of whom were pushing much too high up the pitch and creating a chasm without a blue shirt.

This has been a considerable issue for Rovers this season. If opposition teams build walls between the Rovers lines and press smartly to cut off the supply forward, they have a big problem finding their way through.

It was hard not to fear the worst when veteran forward Chris Porter nodded in for the hosts just after the half hour mark.

Again, there was chaos from a set piece with players positioned incorrectly, a non-committal goalkeeper and far too much freedom for the opposition, who got two bites at a cherry that had been presented so accommodatingly for them.

Of all the Achilles heels that are hampering Rovers’ progress this season, set piece vulnerability is by far the most damaging - and the most frustrating.

Rovers responded fairly well to falling behind however, and began to keep the ball for decent spells. They had actually crafted the more dangerous opportunities, despite the scoreline.

Olowu powered forward from half way and curled narrowly wide in a passage of play that demonstrated his growing confidence in the offensive side of the left back role.

And it was the young defender who proved the unlikely scorer of the equaliser, deep into first half stoppage time, when he stretched to poke in Kyle Knoyle’s brilliant in-swinging cross at the far post.

Not entirely deserved, but a platform to build from after the break.

And, thankfully, they took it.

Instantly they pressed more intently and intelligently to disrupt the relative calm among Crewe’s three man back line.

And rather than the hit and hope manner of their balls forward in the first half, they looked to hit space and finally release the athletic forwards - Jordy Hiwula in particular.

It saw their counterattacking play transform, becoming very dangerous and productive as players began to link up well.

For the opening half hour of the second period, they were the dominant attacking force and certainly looked the more likely to win the contest.

And they had enough decent chances to do so.

Hiwula was caught offside as he hit the back of the net from Smith’s sublime through ball. The winger produced a tame effort from a similar position as his frustrations in front of goal continued.

Tiago Cukur really should have done better when sent racing through but was too easily knocked off balance by the recovering defender and sliced wide.

The best chance fell to Galbraith, who saw a header blocked before his rasping follow-up was batted away by keeper Dave Richards.

But as the final 15 minutes, the steam well and truly went out of Rovers, particularly the forwards, who had little more left to give. Counterattacks became more pedestrian and the petering out of the game commenced.

Wellens was not happy to see his side time wasting in the later stages and his coaching staff attempted unsuccessfully to make that known.

But while not exactly what was wanted in a game of big stakes and with the balance tipped as it was, it at least demonstrated players are beginning to take into consideration game management and the ‘if you can’t win don’t lose’ philosophy.

Just like the evening as a whole, it wasn’t particularly palatable but it will do in the most minimum of terms.

