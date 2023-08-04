Broadbent is the youngest and least experienced of the six players currently available to McCann in central midfield but may have done enough in pre-season to earn a spot in the starting XI on the opening day.

This time last year the 22-year-old was on the fringes of the first team at Bramall Lane, although the Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s success saw him leave the club on loan to further his development.

"That happens in any club, you do better the chance to play gets a bit small,” admits Broadbent.

Doncaster Rovers' George Broadbent looks to pass the ball against Scunthorpe United.

"But that’s up to go out on loan, or if you get interest elsewhere, take the opportunity and possibly prove people wrong. That’s what I want to do.”

Broadbent, who briefly crossed paths with Deji Sotona in Manchester United's academy before joining the Blades aged 16, joined National League outfit Boreham Wood in September – the EFL transfer window had already shut – helping them reach the play-offs.

His form there convinced Doncaster to part with cash for his services – the only fee they have paid for a player this summer – and tie him down for two years with the option of a third.

“I want to become a big part of the team,” says Broadbent, now based in Bawtry.

"I want to be someone people look to when we need something or when we need a goal.

"Maybe in times of difficulty where they say ‘what shall we do?’, I want to be part of those conversations.”