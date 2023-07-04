Merseyside Derby sees Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash against Tranmere rearranged
Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash against Tranmere has been moved to Friday, 20 October.
Explaining the decision to bring the game at Prenton Park forward by a day, Tranmere claimed they have “a long-standing tradition of playing Friday night football.”
The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is also scheduled to take place at Anfield the following day.
Doncaster begin the 2023/24 season at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday, 5 August.
Grant McCann’s side take on Rossington Main this weekend in the first of six pre-season friendlies.