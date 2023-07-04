News you can trust since 1925
Merseyside Derby sees Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash against Tranmere rearranged

Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash against Tranmere has been moved to Friday, 20 October.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

Explaining the decision to bring the game at Prenton Park forward by a day, Tranmere claimed they have “a long-standing tradition of playing Friday night football.”

The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is also scheduled to take place at Anfield the following day.

Doncaster begin the 2023/24 season at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday, 5 August.

Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers.Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers.
Grant McCann’s side take on Rossington Main this weekend in the first of six pre-season friendlies.

Related topics:League TwoLiverpoolEvertonHarrogate TownGrant McCannDoncaster