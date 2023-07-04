Explaining the decision to bring the game at Prenton Park forward by a day, Tranmere claimed they have “a long-standing tradition of playing Friday night football.”

The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is also scheduled to take place at Anfield the following day.

Doncaster begin the 2023/24 season at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday, 5 August.

Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers.