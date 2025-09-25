'Memorable night', 'unfortunate' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from Tottenham Hotspur defeat

A speculative strike from Joao Palhinha and an own goal from Jay McGrath had the visitors 2-0 down in quick succession but Rovers did stand firm thereafter and gave a much better account of themselves albeit they did concede a third through Brennan Johnson with the very last kick of the game.
1. Ian Lawlor 7
Played a part in the opening goal with a weak punch leading to Palhinha's speculative strike. Largely brilliant after that though, with one terrific stop to deny Gray in particular. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Tom Nixon 6
Got beaten all ends-up by Odobert for the second goal. Like Lawlor though, he recovered well and was diligent thereafter - making most tackles of anyone on the pitch. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jay McGrath 6
Unfortunate for the own goal but another who adapted for the remainder. Weighed in with clearances and some timely blocks. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Sean Grehan 7
Some good moments but will be annoyed at how his header off the line led to the opener. Eight clearances racked up as he recovered against Spurs' mega-money signings in attack. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD