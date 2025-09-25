Doncaster Rovers' players applaud the fans after the Spurs match. (Photo:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)placeholder image
'Memorable night', 'unfortunate' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from Tottenham Hotspur defeat

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 25th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
It wasn't to be for Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday night, with Grant McCann's side beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

A speculative strike from Joao Palhinha and an own goal from Jay McGrath had the visitors 2-0 down in quick succession but Rovers did stand firm thereafter and gave a much better account of themselves albeit they did concede a third through Brennan Johnson with the very last kick of the game.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Played a part in the opening goal with a weak punch leading to Palhinha's speculative strike. Largely brilliant after that though, with one terrific stop to deny Gray in particular.

1. Ian Lawlor 7

Played a part in the opening goal with a weak punch leading to Palhinha's speculative strike. Largely brilliant after that though, with one terrific stop to deny Gray in particular. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Got beaten all ends-up by Odobert for the second goal. Like Lawlor though, he recovered well and was diligent thereafter - making most tackles of anyone on the pitch.

2. Tom Nixon 6

Got beaten all ends-up by Odobert for the second goal. Like Lawlor though, he recovered well and was diligent thereafter - making most tackles of anyone on the pitch. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Unfortunate for the own goal but another who adapted for the remainder. Weighed in with clearances and some timely blocks.

3. Jay McGrath 6

Unfortunate for the own goal but another who adapted for the remainder. Weighed in with clearances and some timely blocks. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Some good moments but will be annoyed at how his header off the line led to the opener. Eight clearances racked up as he recovered against Spurs' mega-money signings in attack.

4. Sean Grehan 7

Some good moments but will be annoyed at how his header off the line led to the opener. Eight clearances racked up as he recovered against Spurs' mega-money signings in attack. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

