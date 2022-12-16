It’s probably a little harder these days to be a football hardman.

The days of Norman Hunter, Graeme Souness, Brian Kilcline, Vinnie Jones and the like are long since gone – most likely for the best.

But there are still plenty of players out there who fall foul of the referee far too often for their manager’s liking.

Here we take a look at the 15 most booked League Two players so far this season.

Stats are provided by the footystats.org website

You can get all the latest Rovers news, here.

1. Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon) 7 bookings in 18 games Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Elliot Watt (Salford City) 7 bookings in 19 games. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) 7 bookings in 19 games. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) 6 yellows in 18 games. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales